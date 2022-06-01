कंपनी निर्देशिका
3Pillar Global
3Pillar Global वेतन

3Pillar Global का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $46,892 से उच्च स्तर पर कस्टमर सक्सेस के लिए $217,905 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है 3Pillar Global. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/7/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $47.9K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

कस्टमर सक्सेस
$218K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$164K

प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$46.9K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$51.1K
सेल्स
$80.4K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$60.4K
टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$107K
सामान्य प्रश्न

3Pillar Global में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका कस्टमर सक्सेस at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $217,905 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
3Pillar Global में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $70,384 है।

