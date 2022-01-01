कंपनी निर्देशिका
10x Genomics वेतन

10x Genomics का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक सुविधा प्रबंधक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $92,859 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक के लिए $477,375 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है 10x Genomics. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/19/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $332K

गुणवत्ता आश्वासन (क्यूए) सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
Median $230K
जैव चिकित्सा इंजीनियर
$120K

डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$347K
सुविधा प्रबंधक
$92.9K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$203K
कानूनी
$375K
विपणन परिचालन
$285K
ऑप्टिकल इंजीनियर
$219K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
$159K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$353K
भर्ती अधिकारी
$214K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$477K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en 10x Genomics es सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $477,375. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en 10x Genomics es $230,000.

