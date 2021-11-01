कंपनी निर्देशिका
Starry
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Starry वेतन

Starry का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $104,475 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक के लिए $182,408 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Starry. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/7/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $114K
हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$117K
मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
$104K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$155K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$124K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$182K
तकनीकी कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$119K
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Starry में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $182,408 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Starry में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $119,400 है।

विशेष नौकरियां

    Starry के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Cox Communications
  • Metronet
  • Consumer Cellular
  • Boingo Wireless
  • Huawei
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन