SITA वेतन

SITA का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक वित्तीय विश्लेषक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $27,739 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक व्यवसाय विकास के लिए $129,723 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है SITA. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/5/2025

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $66.2K
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$42.2K
व्यवसाय विकास
$130K

वित्तीय विश्लेषक
$27.7K
प्रबंधन परामर्शदाता
$49.5K
विपणन
$125K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$37.5K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$85.4K
साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक
$64.2K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$48.7K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$47.4K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

SITA में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका व्यवसाय विकास at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $129,723 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
SITA में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $49,525 है।

