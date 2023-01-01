कंपनी निर्देशिका
Sally Beauty Holdings
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Sally Beauty Holdings वेतन

Sally Beauty Holdings का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी) के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $58,800 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए $129,350 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Sally Beauty Holdings . अंतिम अपडेट: 8/8/2025

$160K

सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$58.8K
विपणन
$68.6K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$116K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$129K
यूएक्स अनुसंधानकर्ता
$113K
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Sally Beauty Holdings で報告された最高給の職種はसॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$129,350です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Sally Beauty Holdings で報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$112,700です。

विशेष नौकरियां

    Sally Beauty Holdings के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

