National Institutes of Health वेतन

National Institutes of Health का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक व्यवसाय विश्लेषक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $74,625 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी) के लिए $167,280 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है National Institutes of Health. अंतिम अपडेट: 7/27/2025

$160K

डेटा वैज्ञानिक
Median $90K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $150K
जैव चिकित्सा इंजीनियर
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$74.6K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$167K
मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
$80.4K
कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$157K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$149K
