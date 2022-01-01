कंपनी निर्देशिका
Kroger
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Kroger वेतन

Kroger का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक व्यवसाय विश्लेषक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $33,446 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक विपणन परिचालन के लिए $211,050 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Kroger. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/7/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Software Engineer $107K
Senior Software Engineer $144K
Advanced Software Engineer $180K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

डेटा इंजीनियर

उत्पाद प्रबंधक
Product Manager $174K
Senior Product Manager $194K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
Median $135K

यूएक्स डिजाइनर

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
Median $99.5K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
Median $118K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
Median $170K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
Median $186K
लेखाकार
$80.6K

तकनीकी लेखाकार

प्रशासनिक सहायक
$50.7K
व्यवसाय परिचालन प्रबंधक
$126K
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$33.4K
ग्राहक सेवा
$78.6K
ग्राहक सफलता
$75.4K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$60.3K
वित्तीय विश्लेषक
$95.5K
प्रबंधन परामर्शदाता
$191K
विपणन
$94.3K
विपणन परिचालन
$211K
कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$169K
भर्ती अधिकारी
$74.9K
बिक्री
$86.7K
साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक
$69.7K
यूएक्स अनुसंधानकर्ता
$191K
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Kroger में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका विपणन परिचालन at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $211,050 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Kroger में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $112,381 है।

विशेष नौकरियां

    Kroger के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Albertsons
  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • General Mills
  • Nordstrom
  • Starbucks
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन