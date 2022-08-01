कंपनी निर्देशिका
Jelec
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
शीर्ष अंतर्दृष्टि
  • Jelec के बारे में कुछ अनूठा योगदान करें जो दूसरों के लिए सहायक हो सकता है (जैसे साक्षात्कार टिप्स, टीम चुनना, अनूठी संस्कृति, आदि)।
    • के बारे में

    Jelec has been providing support for power distribution and instrumentation systems since October 1996. Today, Jelec provides a wide range of products and services primarily for the oil and gas industry, both on and offshore. Jelec is dedicated to providing the highest quality services. We have developed and implemented internal quality control programs to ensure total customer satisfaction, from design to implementation. Particular emphasis has been placed on documentation, training, and support.

    jelec.com
    वेबसाइट
    1996
    स्थापना वर्ष
    45
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $1M-$10M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

    अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

    सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें ऑफर.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजा विवरण का विभाजन मिलेगा। और जानें

    यह साइट reCAPTCHA और Google द्वारा संरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

    विशेष नौकरियां

      Jelec के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

    संबंधित कंपनियां

    • Flipkart
    • Spotify
    • DoorDash
    • Uber
    • Tesla
    • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

    अन्य संसाधन