Jamieson Wellness
    Jamieson Wellness Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners, offering health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements, over-the-counter remedies, and sports nutrition products. The Strategic Partners segment provides manufacturing and product development services on a contract manufacturing basis to blue-chip consumer health companies and retailers. The company sells its products to distributors, and retail and wholesale customers.

    1922
    स्थापना वर्ष
    751
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $250M-$500M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
