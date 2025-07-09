कंपनी निर्देशिका
Indian Institute of Science
Indian Institute of Science वेतन

Indian Institute of Science का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक डेटा वैज्ञानिक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $1,200 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए $11,293 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Indian Institute of Science. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/2/2025

$160K

डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$1.2K
हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$6.7K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$11.3K

अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Indian Institute of Science में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $11,293 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Indian Institute of Science में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $6,693 है।

