कंपनी निर्देशिका
iManage
iManage वेतन

iManage का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक उत्पाद प्रबंधक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $111,362 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक बिक्री के लिए $231,150 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है iManage. अंतिम अपडेट: 7/31/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $154K
ग्राहक सेवा
$139K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$125K

सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$121K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$111K
बिक्री
$231K
साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक
$127K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$129K
Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá iManage er बिक्री at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $231,150.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá iManage er $128,231.

