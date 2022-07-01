कंपनी निर्देशिका
Imagen
Imagen वेतन

Imagen का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक भर्ती अधिकारी के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $108,540 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक चिकित्सक के लिए $398,000 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Imagen. अंतिम अपडेट: 7/31/2025

$160K

डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$131K
चिकित्सक
$398K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$216K

भर्ती अधिकारी
$109K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$114K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Imagen में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका चिकित्सक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $398,000 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Imagen में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $130,650 है।

