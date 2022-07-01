कंपनी निर्देशिका
hims & hers
hims & hers वेतन

hims & hers का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक वित्तीय विश्लेषक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $140,250 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक औद्योगिक डिजाइनर के लिए $482,575 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है hims & hers. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/5/2025

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $200K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

उत्पाद डिजाइनर
Median $150K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
Median $205K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
Median $250K
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$176K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$171K
डेटा विज्ञान प्रबंधक
$402K
वित्तीय विश्लेषक
$140K
औद्योगिक डिजाइनर
$483K
विपणन
$239K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$176K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

hims & hers में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका औद्योगिक डिजाइनर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $482,575 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
hims & hers में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $200,000 है।

