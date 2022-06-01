कंपनी निर्देशिका
Forter
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Forter वेतन

Forter का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक विपणन के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $64,976 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक व्यवसाय परिचालन प्रबंधक के लिए $300,900 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Forter. अंतिम अपडेट: 7/26/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $132K
व्यवसाय परिचालन प्रबंधक
$301K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$111K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$119K
मानव संसाधन
$155K
विपणन
$65K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$204K
भर्ती अधिकारी
$136K
साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक
$72.3K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$227K
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Forter में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका व्यवसाय परिचालन प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $300,900 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Forter में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $133,889 है।

विशेष नौकरियां

    Forter के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Intuit
  • Stripe
  • Google
  • Uber
  • Dropbox
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन