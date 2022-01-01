कंपनी निर्देशिका
Federal Reserve Board
Federal Reserve Board वेतन

Federal Reserve Board का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक डेटा वैज्ञानिक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $70,000 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी) के लिए $155,775 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Federal Reserve Board. अंतिम अपडेट: 7/29/2025

$160K

डेटा वैज्ञानिक
Median $70K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $113K
वित्तीय विश्लेषक
Median $105K

व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$114K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$156K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Federal Reserve Board में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी) at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $155,775 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Federal Reserve Board में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $113,000 है।

