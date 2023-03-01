कंपनी निर्देशिका
Federal Reserve Bank of New York
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Federal Reserve Bank of New York वेतन

Federal Reserve Bank of New York का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक डेटा वैज्ञानिक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $70,000 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक विपणन परिचालन के लिए $201,000 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Federal Reserve Bank of New York. अंतिम अपडेट: 7/29/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$71.6K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
Median $70K
विपणन परिचालन
$201K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Federal Reserve Bank of New York में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका विपणन परिचालन at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $201,000 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Federal Reserve Bank of New York में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $71,640 है।

विशेष नौकरियां

    Federal Reserve Bank of New York के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Uber
  • PayPal
  • Google
  • Databricks
  • Stripe
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन