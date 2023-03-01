कंपनी निर्देशिका
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City वेतन

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक प्रशासनिक सहायक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $64,675 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक परियोजना प्रबंधक के लिए $105,840 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. अंतिम अपडेट: 7/29/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $76K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

वित्तीय विश्लेषक
Median $66.3K
लेखाकार
$78.8K

प्रशासनिक सहायक
$64.7K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$89.3K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$106K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका परियोजना प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $105,840 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $77,396 है।

