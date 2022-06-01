कंपनी निर्देशिका
Fairview Health Services
Fairview Health Services वेतन

Fairview Health Services का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक व्यवसाय विश्लेषक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $40,800 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक परियोजना प्रबंधक के लिए $137,700 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Fairview Health Services. अंतिम अपडेट: 7/28/2025

$160K

व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$40.8K
मानव संसाधन
$106K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$85.4K

परियोजना प्रबंधक
$138K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$45.2K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Fairview Health Services में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका परियोजना प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $137,700 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Fairview Health Services में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $85,425 है।

