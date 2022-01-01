कंपनी निर्देशिका
Cvent वेतन

Cvent का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक भर्ती अधिकारी के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $5,916 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक समाधान वास्तुकार के लिए $226,125 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Cvent. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/2/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Software Engineer I $108K
Software Engineer II $116K
Senior Software Engineer $139K
Lead Software Engineer $161K
Principal Software Engineer $173K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

गुणवत्ता आश्वासन (क्यूए) सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

उत्पाद डिजाइनर
Median $110K

यूएक्स डिजाइनर

ग्राहक सेवा
$192K

ग्राहक सफलता
$17.2K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$105K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$94K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$151K
प्रबंधन परामर्शदाता
$64.1K
विपणन
$13.6K
विपणन परिचालन
$166K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$162K
कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$89.3K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$69.7K
भर्ती अधिकारी
$5.9K
बिक्री
$79.6K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$221K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$226K
तकनीकी कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$31K
यूएक्स अनुसंधानकर्ता
$131K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Cvent में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका समाधान वास्तुकार at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $226,125 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Cvent में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $110,000 है।

