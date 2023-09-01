कंपनी निर्देशिका
Clarivate वेतन

Clarivate का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक व्यवसाय विश्लेषक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $38,194 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक डेटा वैज्ञानिक के लिए $190,749 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Clarivate. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/4/2025

$160K

व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$38.2K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$74.4K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$191K

साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक
$123K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$81.9K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Najlepiej opłacana rola zgłoszona w Clarivate to डेटा वैज्ञानिक at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem w wysokości $190,749. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz wszelkie potencjalne wynagrodzenie w akcjach i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia zgłoszonego w Clarivate wynosi $81,901.

