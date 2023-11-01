कंपनी निर्देशिका
Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management वेतन

Brookfield Asset Management का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $102,000 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक निवेश बैंकर के लिए $301,356 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Brookfield Asset Management. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/6/2025

$160K

लेखाकार
$151K
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$129K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$116K

डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$181K
वित्तीय विश्लेषक
$186K
निवेश बैंकर
$301K
भर्ती अधिकारी
$122K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$102K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Brookfield Asset Management में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका निवेश बैंकर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $301,356 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Brookfield Asset Management में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $139,988 है।

अन्य संसाधन