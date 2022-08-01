कंपनी निर्देशिका
B12
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
शीर्ष अंतर्दृष्टि
  • B12 के बारे में कुछ अनूठा योगदान करें जो दूसरों के लिए सहायक हो सकता है (जैसे साक्षात्कार टिप्स, टीम चुनना, अनूठी संस्कृति, आदि)।
    • के बारे में

    Our mission is to help people do meaningful work — small businesses in particular. We do this by offering an all-in-one DIFY (do it for you) platform that modernizes and streamlines running professional services businesses online. Our supercharged software instantly drafts a website, and our team of copywriters, designers, and SEO specialists brings businesses online in 30 days. We deliver a search-optimized website with the integrated tools our customers need to serve and charge their clients. Our human-assisted AI platform orchestrates people and technology in a way that allows our customers to benefit from a high-quality website, including SEO and copywriting, at a fraction of the cost and time commitment.B12 represents a category shift in software by using artificial intelligence to better manage processes and perform tedious tasks so people can focus on doing what they do best: creative and analytical work.

    https://b12.io
    वेबसाइट
    2015
    स्थापना वर्ष
    70
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $10M-$50M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

    अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

    सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें ऑफर.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजा विवरण का विभाजन मिलेगा। और जानें

    यह साइट reCAPTCHA और Google द्वारा संरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

    विशेष नौकरियां

      B12 के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

    संबंधित कंपनियां

    • Airbnb
    • Dropbox
    • Lyft
    • Spotify
    • Flipkart
    • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

    अन्य संसाधन