ATS Automation वेतन

ATS Automation का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक डेटा विश्लेषक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $34,398 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक मानव संसाधन के लिए $184,277 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है ATS Automation. अंतिम अपडेट: 7/25/2025

$160K

मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
Median $69.2K
लेखाकार
$135K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$34.4K

हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$51.3K
मानव संसाधन
$184K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
$62.9K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$85.5K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$83.9K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

ATS Automation में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका मानव संसाधन at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $184,277 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
ATS Automation में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $76,579 है।

अन्य संसाधन