Ashley Furniture Industries
Ashley Furniture Industries वेतन

Ashley Furniture Industries का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $76,000 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक डेटा विज्ञान प्रबंधक के लिए $140,700 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Ashley Furniture Industries. अंतिम अपडेट: 7/25/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $76K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

डेटा विज्ञान प्रबंधक
$141K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$128K

Ashley Furniture Industries में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका डेटा विज्ञान प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $140,700 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Ashley Furniture Industries में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $127,500 है।

