कंपनी निर्देशिका
Allen Institute
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Allen Institute वेतन

Allen Institute का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक डेटा वैज्ञानिक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $91,400 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक के लिए $202,005 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Allen Institute. अंतिम अपडेट: 7/29/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $130K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
Median $91.4K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$127K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$202K
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Allen Institute में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $202,005 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Allen Institute में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $128,631 है।

विशेष नौकरियां

    Allen Institute के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Snap
  • Coinbase
  • Dropbox
  • Databricks
  • Amazon
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन