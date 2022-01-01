कंपनी निर्देशिका
Allen Institute for AI वेतन

Allen Institute for AI का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक मानव संसाधन के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $111,976 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक डेटा वैज्ञानिक के लिए $189,720 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Allen Institute for AI. अंतिम अपडेट: 7/29/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $182K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$190K
मानव संसाधन
$112K

उत्पाद डिजाइनर
$132K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Allen Institute for AI में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका डेटा वैज्ञानिक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $189,720 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Allen Institute for AI में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $157,150 है।

