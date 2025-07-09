कंपनी निर्देशिका
Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa वेतन

Airtel Africa का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक व्यवसाय परिचालन प्रबंधक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $5,814 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक के लिए $241,200 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Airtel Africa. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/5/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $21.6K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

लेखाकार
$23.1K
व्यवसाय परिचालन प्रबंधक
$5.8K

सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$23.1K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$53.4K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$43.8K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$241K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$59.9K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Найвищою зарплатою, що була зафіксована в Airtel Africa, є सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $241,200. Це включає базову зарплату, а також будь-яку потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація, зафіксована в Airtel Africa, становить $33,476.

