कंपनी निर्देशिका
Airlines Reporting
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Airlines Reporting वेतन

Airlines Reporting का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक डेटा विश्लेषक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $98,390 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक उत्पाद प्रबंधक के लिए $99,500 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Airlines Reporting. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/5/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

डेटा विश्लेषक
$98.4K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$99.5K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$99.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

55 9
55 9
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Airlines Reporting में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका उत्पाद प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $99,500 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Airlines Reporting में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $99,500 है।

विशेष नौकरियां

    Airlines Reporting के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • LinkedIn
  • Coinbase
  • Microsoft
  • Flipkart
  • Tesla
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन