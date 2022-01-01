कंपनी निर्देशिका
Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education वेतन

Adtalem Global Education का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक व्यवसाय विश्लेषक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $84,575 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक समाधान वास्तुकार के लिए $201,000 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Adtalem Global Education. अंतिम अपडेट: 7/25/2025

$160K

व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$84.6K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$92.9K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$95.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$112K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$201K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Adtalem Global Education में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका समाधान वास्तुकार at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $201,000 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Adtalem Global Education में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $95,475 है।

