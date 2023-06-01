कंपनी निर्देशिका
Acceldata
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Acceldata वेतन

Acceldata का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक मानव संसाधन के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $18,760 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक बिक्री के लिए $346,725 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Acceldata. अंतिम अपडेट: 7/26/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $45.5K
मानव संसाधन
$18.8K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$96.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
बिक्री
$347K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$232K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$60.6K
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Acceldata में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका बिक्री at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $346,725 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Acceldata में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $78,317 है।

विशेष नौकरियां

    Acceldata के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Tesla
  • Square
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Apple
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन