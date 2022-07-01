कंपनी निर्देशिका
360Learning
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
शीर्ष अंतर्दृष्टि
  • 360Learning के बारे में कुछ अनूठा योगदान करें जो दूसरों के लिए सहायक हो सकता है (जैसे साक्षात्कार टिप्स, टीम चुनना, अनूठी संस्कृति, आदि)।
    • के बारे में

    360Learning empowers Learning and Development teams to drive culture and growth through Collaborative Learning. Our learning platform combines collaborative tools with the power of an LMS, enabling high-growth companies to unlock learning based on collective expertise instead of top-down knowledge. 360Learning is the easiest way to onboard new employees, train customer-facing teams, and develop professional skills–all from one place. 360Learning powers the future of work at 1,200 organizations, including Toyota, Criteo, and Airbus. Founded in 2012, 360Learning has raised $41 million with 180 team members across New York, Paris, and London.

    https://en.360learning.com
    वेबसाइट
    2010
    स्थापना वर्ष
    420
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $50M-$100M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

    अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

    सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें ऑफर.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजा विवरण का विभाजन मिलेगा। और जानें

    यह साइट reCAPTCHA और Google द्वारा संरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

    विशेष नौकरियां

      360Learning के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

    संबंधित कंपनियां

    • Pinterest
    • Square
    • Airbnb
    • DoorDash
    • Uber
    • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

    अन्य संसाधन