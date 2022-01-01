कंपनी निर्देशिका
2U वेतन

2U का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक परियोजना प्रबंधक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $64,631 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक वित्तीय विश्लेषक के लिए $295,764 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है 2U. अंतिम अपडेट: 7/30/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Software Engineer I $107K
Software Engineer III $159K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

साइट विश्वसनीयता इंजीनियर

उत्पाद प्रबंधक
Median $133K
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$123K

डेटा विश्लेषक
$86.1K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$199K
वित्तीय विश्लेषक
$296K
मानव संसाधन
$127K
विपणन
$150K
विपणन परिचालन
$103K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
$80.9K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$64.6K
साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक
$144K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$224K
यूएक्स अनुसंधानकर्ता
$216K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

2Uで報告された最高給の職種はवित्तीय विश्लेषक at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$295,764です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
2Uで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$133,000です。

