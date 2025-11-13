הקדישו דקה לתמיכה בשוויון שכר!
תרומת השכר שלכם ובקשה מהחברים שלכם לעשות כך גם כן מבטיחה תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוכם ולכלל הקהילה.
תרומת השכר שלכם ובקשה מהחברים שלכם לעשות כך גם כן מבטיחה תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוכם ולכלל הקהילה.
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year,...
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
What do Product Managers even do?
משא ומתן שכר אישי
קבל שכר הוגן, אל תהיה קורבן. עזרנו לאנשים כמוך לקבל העלאות של 30 אלף דולר ויותר (לפעמים אפילו 300 אלף דולר ויותר).
בדיקת קורות חיים
תפסיק להגיש מועמדות לעבודות. תגרום למגייסים לרדוף אחריך במקום.
מה המשכורת של מנהל מדע נתונים בPrague Metropolitan Area, CZ?
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל מדע נתונים בPrague Metropolitan Area, CZ הוא CZK 1,856,055.
מה המשכורת המינימלית של מנהל מדע נתונים בPrague Metropolitan Area, CZ?
למרות שאין שכר מינימום עבור מנהל מדע נתונים בPrague Metropolitan Area, CZ, הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע הוא CZK 1,856,055.
יש לי שאלה אחרת
האם הדף הזה היה מועיל?