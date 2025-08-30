כל התפקידים
רואה חשבון

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City Area, US

רואה חשבון Icon

רואה חשבון משכורת ב Flint-Saginaw-Bay City Area, US

הקדישו דקה לתמיכה בשוויון שכר!

תרומת השכר שלכם ובקשה מהחברים שלכם לעשות כך גם כן מבטיחה תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוכם ולכלל הקהילה.

💪 תרמוהשכר שלכם

צפייה במשרות

משכורות שהוגשו לאחרונה

הוסףהוסף תגמולהוסף תגמול

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 הוסף את התגמול שלך🎯 הכל רואה חשבון משכורות

פוסטים קהילתיים

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

40 15
40 15

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...

71 19
71 19

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

60 9
60 9
💬 הצטרפו לדיון!

קבל עזרה מקצועית

משא ומתן שכר אישי

משא ומתן שכר אישי

קבל שכר הוגן, אל תהיה קורבן. עזרנו לאנשים כמוך לקבל העלאות של 30 אלף דולר ויותר (לפעמים אפילו 300 אלף דולר ויותר).

קבע פגישהקבע פגישה
בדיקת קורות חיים

בדיקת קורות חיים

תפסיק להגיש מועמדות לעבודות. תגרום למגייסים לרדוף אחריך במקום.

הזמן בדיקההזמן בדיקה

שאלות נפוצות

  1. מה המשכורת של רואה חשבון בFlint-Saginaw-Bay City Area, US?

    התגמול הכולל הממוצע של רואה חשבון בFlint-Saginaw-Bay City Area, US הוא $73,000.

  2. מה המשכורת המינימלית של רואה חשבון בFlint-Saginaw-Bay City Area, US?

    למרות שאין משכורת מינימלית עבור רואה חשבון בFlint-Saginaw-Bay City Area, US, התגמול הכולל הממוצע הוא $73,000.

  3. יש לי שאלה אחרת

אוהבים את המשימה שלנו? הצטרפו לאלפי אנשי מקצוע התומכים בשקיפות שכר!
💪 שתפו את השכר שלכם

האם הדף הזה היה מועיל?