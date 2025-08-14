כל התארים
רואה חשבון

Colombia

רואה חשבון Icon

רואה חשבון משכורת ב Colombia

COP 48,439,367

פיצוי כולל חציוני

כל הרמות

משכורות שהוגשו לאחרונה

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם רמה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה"כ / בחברה

פיצוי כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנה) | בונוס
לא נמצאו משכורות
פוסטים קהילתיים

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

50 22
50 22

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

37 15
37 15
שאלות נפוצות

  1. מהי המשכורת של רואה חשבון ב-Colombia?

    הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע בפורמט של רואה חשבון ב-Colombia הוא COP 48,439,367.

  2. מהי המשכורת המינימלית של רואה חשבון ב-Colombia?

    אף על פי שאין משכורת מינימלית עבור רואה חשבון ב-Colombia, הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע בפורמט הוא COP 48,439,367.

  3. יש לי שאלה אחרת

