ספריית חברות
Zurich Insurance
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Zurich Insurance משכורות

המשכורת של Zurich Insurance נעה בין $27,980 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $281,400 עבור בנקאי השקעות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Zurich Insurance. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/2/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מדען נתונים
Median $121K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $111K
אקטואר
Median $193K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
ארכיטקט פתרונות
Median $61.7K
עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$28K
אנליסט עסקי
$53.7K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$224K
אנליסט פיננסי
$44.9K
משאבי אנוש
$48.7K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$43.7K
בנקאי השקעות
$281K
יועץ ניהולי
$202K
מעצב מוצר
$62.3K
מנהל מוצר
$170K
מנהל תוכנית
$161K
מנהל פרויקט
$130K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$66.8K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$218K
מבטח
$78.7K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Zurich Insurance je בנקאי השקעות at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $281,400. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Zurich Insurance je $110,725.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Zurich Insurance

חברות קשורות

  • Amazon
  • Pinterest
  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • PayPal
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים