ספריית חברות
Zoomcar
Zoomcar משכורות

המשכורת של Zoomcar נעה בין $15,888 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $117,734 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Zoomcar. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/2/2025

$160K

מנהל מוצר
Median $118K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $30.5K
אנליסט עסקי
$15.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מדען נתונים
$105K
מעצב גרפי
$23.9K
מנהל תוכנית
$17.1K
מנהל פרויקט
$23.9K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Zoomcar is מנהל מוצר with a yearly total compensation of $117,734. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zoomcar is $23,926.

