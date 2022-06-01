ספריית חברות
Zoetis
Zoetis משכורות

המשכורת של Zoetis נעה בין $92,460 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $223,934 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Zoetis. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/15/2025

מדען נתונים
Median $162K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $141K
אנליסט עסקי
$92.5K

מנהל מדע נתונים
$136K
תפעול שיווק
$198K
מעצב מוצר
$121K
מנהל מוצר
$104K
מנהל פרויקט
$121K
מכירות
$101K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$224K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$141K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Zoetis הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $223,934. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Zoetis הוא $135,675.

