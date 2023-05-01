ספריית חברות
ZOE
ZOE משכורות

המשכורת של ZOE נעה בין $30,720 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $166,414 עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ZOE. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/15/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $107K
שירות לקוחות
$30.7K
משאבי אנוש
$166K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$139K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-ZOE הוא משאבי אנוש at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $166,414. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ZOE הוא $122,742.

משאבים נוספים