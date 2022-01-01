ספריית חברות
Zipline
Zipline משכורות

המשכורת של Zipline נעה בין $136,591 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $243,800 עבור מהנדס חומרה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Zipline. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/14/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Associate Software Engineer $137K
Senior Software Engineer $193K
מנהל מוצר
Median $157K
אנליסט עסקי
$206K

מהנדס חומרה
$244K
משפטי
$239K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Zipline הוא מהנדס חומרה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $243,800. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Zipline הוא $199,702.

