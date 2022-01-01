ספריית חברות
Zip Co
Zip Co משכורות

המשכורת של Zip Co נעה בין $23,460 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט פיננסי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $247,755 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Zip Co. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/14/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $90.3K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מנהל מוצר
Median $79.1K
אנליסט עסקי
$150K

אנליסט נתונים
$43.2K
מדען נתונים
$248K
אנליסט פיננסי
$23.5K
מעצב מוצר
$164K
מגייס
$194K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$133K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Zip Co הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $247,755. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Zip Co הוא $132,760.

