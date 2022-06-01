ספריית חברות
Zions Bancorporation
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Zions Bancorporation משכורות

המשכורת של Zions Bancorporation נעה בין $35,323 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $236,175 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Zions Bancorporation. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $100K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מדען נתונים
Median $118K
טכנולוג מידע
Median $108K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
אנליסט עסקי
Median $80K
תפעול עסקי
$68.3K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$80.4K
שירות לקוחות
$35.3K
בנקאי השקעות
$70.4K
מנהל מוצר
$236K
מנהל תוכנית
$156K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Zions Bancorporation הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $236,175. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Zions Bancorporation הוא $90,200.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Zions Bancorporation

חברות קשורות

  • KeyBank
  • Regions Bank
  • Frost Bank
  • PNC
  • Merrill Lynch
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים