ספריית חברות
Zimmer Biomet
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Zimmer Biomet משכורות

המשכורת של Zimmer Biomet נעה בין $50,736 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ברמה הנמוכה לבין $197,985 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Zimmer Biomet. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס מכונות
Median $100K

מהנדס איכות

מכירות
Median $85K
מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$124K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
אנליסט עסקי
Median $105K
מדען נתונים
$78.4K
מעצב מוצר
$66.1K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$177K
מהנדס תוכנה
$198K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$102K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$50.7K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Zimmer Biomet הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $197,985. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Zimmer Biomet הוא $101,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Zimmer Biomet

חברות קשורות

  • Henry Schein
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Hologic
  • Cerner
  • General Motors
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים