ספריית חברות
Zilliant
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Zilliant משכורות

המשכורת של Zilliant נעה בין $98,980 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $171,638 עבור הצלחת לקוח ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Zilliant. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
אנליסט עסקי
$99K
הצלחת לקוח
$172K
מהנדס תוכנה
$165K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Zilliant הוא הצלחת לקוח at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $171,638. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Zilliant הוא $165,051.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Zilliant

חברות קשורות

  • Nisum
  • R3
  • Contrast Security
  • Adobe Workfront
  • Incorta
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים