ZenBusiness משכורות

המשכורת של ZenBusiness נעה בין $105,470 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שיווק ברמה הנמוכה לבין $175,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ZenBusiness. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/2/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $175K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

אנליסט נתונים
$131K
שיווק
$105K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
מנהל מוצר
$154K
מנהל תוכנית
$159K
מנהל פרויקט
$150K
שאלות נפוצות

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור ZenBusiness

