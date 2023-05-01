ספריית חברות
ZenBusiness
תובנות מובילות
    • אודות

    ZenBusiness is a trusted partner that helps entrepreneurs scale their business by providing fast and low-cost services, expert support, and a personalized dashboard. They have helped over 300,000 businesses get up and running and are the only business formation partner in the Small Business Digital Alliance initiative. They offer a $5K Grant Program and partner with nonprofits and organizations to support underserved communities. ZenBusiness was rated by Forbes as one of the “Best LLC Services” in the country for the second year in a row and offers robust benefits to their employees.

    https://zenbusiness.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2015
    שנת הקמה
    351
    מספר עובדים
    $10M-$50M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

