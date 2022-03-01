ספריית חברות
Z Holdings
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Z Holdings משכורות

המשכורת של Z Holdings נעה בין $43,619 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $74,625 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Z Holdings. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מעצב מוצר
$43.6K
מהנדס תוכנה
$74.6K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Z Holdings הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $74,625. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Z Holdings הוא $59,122.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Z Holdings

חברות קשורות

  • Zerto
  • FinancialForce
  • Postman
  • Scott Logic
  • Reface
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/z-holdings/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.