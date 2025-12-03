ספריית חברות
Yext
  • שכר
  • מנהל הנדסת תוכנה

  • כל שכר מנהל הנדסת תוכנה

Yext מנהל הנדסת תוכנה שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מנהל הנדסת תוכנה in United States ב-Yext מגיעה ל-$246K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Yext. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Yext
Software Engineering Manager
New York, NY
סה״כ לשנה
$246K
דרגה
hidden
משכורת בסיס
$207K
Stock (/yr)
$38.9K
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
2-4 שנים
שנות ניסיון
2-4 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Yext?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בYext, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)



שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ב-Yext in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $450,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Yext עבור תפקיד מנהל הנדסת תוכנה in United States הוא $260,000.

משאבים נוספים

