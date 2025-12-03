פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in United States ב-Yext נע בין $148K ל-year עבור T2 לבין $263K ל-year עבור T5. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$152K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Yext. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
T2
$148K
$118K
$27.8K
$2K
T3
$160K
$137K
$23K
$147
T4
$192K
$171K
$20.3K
$750
T5
$263K
$200K
$61.6K
$1K
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
25%
שנה 1
25%
שנה 2
25%
שנה 3
25%
שנה 4
בYext, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:
25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
