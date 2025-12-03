ספריית חברות
Yellow Card App
Yellow Card App שירות לקוחות שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של שירות לקוחות in Nigeria ב-Yellow Card App נע בין NGN 7.58M לבין NGN 11M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Yellow Card App. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$5.7K - $6.6K
Nigeria
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$5K$5.7K$6.6K$7.3K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Yellow Card App?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור שירות לקוחות ב-Yellow Card App in Nigeria עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של NGN 10,995,411. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Yellow Card App עבור תפקיד שירות לקוחות in Nigeria הוא NGN 7,576,669.

משאבים נוספים

